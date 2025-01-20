ISE 2025 Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer Sponsor Profile: StratosMedia

January 20, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is just a few more sleeps before the 2025 edition of Integrated Systems Europe starts in Barcelona, with the digital signage community kicking things off on the eve of the giant trade show with a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer.

The very sold out event – that took all of two hours – happens because of great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including tapas and an open bar.

As always, if you have registered but cannot make it because of changed plans, please let me know, as I have a waiting list of people who would love to come. If you are planning to just show up and sweet-talk your way in, please don’t. Same with bringing plus ones or a full posse of your colleagues and friends.

I’d love to wave everyone in, but there is a hard cap on capacity and the food and bev arrangements are based on a fixed and capped number.

I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles, and a good way to do that is using written Q&A profiles. Brian Hammett, CEO of the Australian software firm StratosMedia, got his homework in first.

StratosMedia has had consistent presence in the global digital signage world for many years. What’s new for 2025 and beyond?

StratosMedia was created as its own entity back in 2014. Previously, it was a product within our group company. It has been a great journey with lots of substantial innovations and we look forward what the future holds.

An exciting development has been the work with Sony Semiconductor in the integration of its new AITRIOS platform into StratosMedia.

We recently celebrated our 10th year anniversary since we introduced machine learning, audience measurement and facial pattern detection that runs on the same media player as StratosMedia, and have used that knowledge to work with Sony on AITRIOS. What we have built with Sony is a robust ecosystem that encompasses the fantastic Sony Bravia Pro screen, the Sony AITRIOS Platform, the SOC in the Bravia and StratosMedia software to provide a complete solution that delivers ML, signage, real-time reporting and much more, in one package.

Sony will be showcasing this on its stand at ISE

In terms of a very targeted new development, we have launched a full digital communication platform for Google Meet. This enables Google Meet hardware to be fully utilized as a dual role appliance.

Our approach is different to what is considered normal for MEET hardware. Traditionally, you could play a URL or screensaver. What we have built is a complete digital workplace communication platform for GMH that includes all data/API feeds, scheduled content and, importantly, ultra-high quality videos, all stored on the local MEET Hardware and in compliance with the high levels of security protocols that GOOGLE build into MEET hardware.

What sets you apart from what is a lot of competition?

We are actually very similar to many of the good companies that offer professional digital communication platforms. Collectively, I believe that the better operators are professional, knowledgeable and are truthful with their customers … so while there will always be differences in things like form, function and approach, I believe that the end-customer has many options to choose the best platform that suits their current and future requirements.

So, it is not what sets us apart from the real competition … it is more about what sets us apart from the operators that do not subscribe to what is best described as good ethics or their lack of professional knowledge, which leads to the customers frustration and disappointment.

Importantly, we are very pedantic regarding how we select and onboard a reseller or distributor, as it is important that our collective high standards are maintained and delivered.

Where can we see you at ISE?

We have presence at the:

ASUS stand;

GOOGLE stand;

SONY stand.

We’r also a part of the:

Sixteen-Nine Mixer – Barcelona;

Digital Signage Awards – Barcelona.

EVENT SPONSORS FOR 2025: