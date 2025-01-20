Delta Airlines Wraps Up FIight Info Display Design Across Its Airports System

January 20, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Airports and their major tenant airlines – the ones with dedicated terminals or a hub status – are some of the most active and most ambitious adopters of digital signage technologies, and if I had to name a U.S. carrier that puts a lot of focus on getting all that right, it would be Delta Airlines.

Teams from Delta’s Airport Customer Service, Field Operations, Digital, Customer Experience and in-house design has wrapped up a nine-month rollout to cut over some 1,500 screens arounds its system, working with its longtime CMS software vendor, Poppulo.

Ryan Taylor, who runs the project and is the happy guy on the left in the top photo, tells me the Flight Information Display System uses a new internal API and has a completely new look and feel. “One of the main improvements is the bottom message area. We can push messages to that specific to a bank of screens, a gate, concourse or airport – even segregated by airside and landside,” says Taylor. “Airside, you will see the real-time Sky Club meter. The meter gives an visual indicator of how busy the club is. Landside, we generally just publish the ubiquitous signage content of current weather. Which incidentally is produced by Delta’s meteorology department.”

Taylor says the revised system and workflow allows for putting messaging in screens that don’t have active flights to display, though they won’t be showing booked third-party ads or Delta promos. “It’s more about the passenger.”

Delta also does a nice job with signage in areas the public doesn’t often see – like outside on the tarmac. This is a Ramp Information Display Systems screen that’s information tended for air and ground crews, and tuned to each departure gate.