D3 LED Changes Hands Again; Ross Video Sells IP, Services Team, To ReveLux Group

January 17, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I don’t know if many people from the original D3 LED company are still on the payroll, but if that is the case, it has been a hell of a journey for them the last few years.

The LED manufacturer has changed hands numerous times in recent years, the latest being Ottawa, Canada’s Ross Video selling its D3 LED technology portfolio, including D3 product patents and other IP, as well as the service team, to ReveLux Group. D3 LED will now operate under the ReveLux Group umbrella.

I am not familiar with ReveLux, but a quick Linkedin look-up indicates it is a small shop in the general vicinity of Branson and Springfield, Missouri.

From PR:

ReveLux Group is making waves in display technology, dedicating itself to engineering and manufacturing elevated LCD and LED products that empower transformative experiences. This strategic alliance with Ross Video solidifies ReveLux Group’s commitment to advancing the D3 technology, already known for its premium quality, and ensures continued development and customer support under the leadership of a dedicated team that has been instrumental in the success of these innovations.

Meric Adriansen, former vice president of LED at Ross Video and one of the founders of D3, will join the ReveLux Group as CTO to lead the R&D efforts.

“The transfer of Ross Video’s D3 technology to ReveLux Group reflects our shared vision for pushing the boundaries of display technology,” says Jeff Moore, Executive Vice-President and CMO of Ross Video. “We are confident that our valued customers will remain in good hands with ReveLux Group as they maintain the same exceptional team and expertise.”

Chad Rose, CEO of ReveLux Group, emphasizes the importance of this next chapter: “ReveLux Group is proud to build upon D3’s rich history by driving innovation and delivering unparalleled customer service. We are excited to continue the team’s groundbreaking work and committed to providing best-in-class display solutions for both longstanding and future clients.”

As part of this strategic transition, existing D3 customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support, ensuring a seamless experience. Additionally, Ross Video and ReveLux Group have since cultivated a collaborative alliance, creating opportunities to integrate broadcast and display technologies in ways that elevate digital experiences to new and exciting heights.

Ross Video’s Zach Wilkie, Vice President, Strategic Projects, adds: “ReveLux Group’s acquisition of D3 from Ross Video sets a new benchmark in the industry, blending technology and talent to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Customers can rest assured that our combined expertise will drive innovation and excellence.”

The back story is that D3 was a serious, somewhat custom player in both outdoor and indoor LED, and had a whale client in Apple – outfitting stores around the globe with big (at that time) LED feature walls.

Southpaw Live merged in 2020 with D3, with the founders leaving pretty quickly after that. That set-up went south and Ross picked up D3 in 2021, but then exited the business two years later.

D3’s CEO George Pappas retired for a couple of minutes, but then spun up i5LED, bringing on some of his key technical people from D3. You can read the i5LED story in the Sixteen:Nine Future Displays report that came out this week.