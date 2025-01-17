Brand Tries 3D Visual Illusion Creative … On A Highway Billboard In Jordan?

January 17, 2025 by Dave Haynes

There are now countless LED displays on buildings and even inside shopping malls that are using dual-face 90-degree corner set-ups to do 3D visuals illusions, most of them so-called forced perspective ones that mean the illusion only works for viewers from a narrow and specific viewing angle. So it seems, at least, exceptionally weird to see a brand trying this out as an ad on a highway billboard.

This is somewhere in or near Amman, Jordan.

I haven’t seen many roadside billboards with two faces, other than back-to-back, and I also haven’t comes across that many jurisdictions that allow full-motion video on roadside displays, because of worries about driver distraction. Most only allow static images.

MAYBE this piece of creative has a wider viewing angle for the illusion. Hard to say without being there, and Amman is a bit of a drive. But this just hits me as odd.

Do motorists have to pull over to watch it?