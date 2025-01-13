This New Chinese Mall’s Signature Feature is Huge LED Waterfall Or Cylindrical Tower

January 13, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Finding details on projects that go up in China is rarely easy, and after seeing some images on a Linkedin post from an LED manufacturer, a few days after I got information suggesting that this was at a new urban shopping mall – Wuxi Yuanrong Plaza in Jiangsu Province, which is west of Shanghai.

It is in the common area of the mall and appears to be a waterfall-like tower made using mesh LED.

No idea on the tech details or the core purpose of this, or who manufactured the display tech, but it’s impressive and lovely. Happy to receive more details omn the whats and whys!