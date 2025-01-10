Here’s A Super-Skinny Sliding OLED Display That Can Almost Double In Width

January 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

CES is winding down in Las Vegas, and amid all the stupid reports about cute robots and autonomous vacuums that pick up stray socks, there are still reports of genuinely interesting stuff trickling out from the show.

This caught my eye – a flexible OLED display that Chinese display giant BOE calls a 31.6″ Spliced Slidable Display. It is a super-skinny display on a rail system that can expand and contract to support four display states ranging in dimension from 17.6 inches to 31.6 inches.

This is geared to the auto sector – which offers a lot of scale and involves manufacturers who compete as much on bling as they do on old-school things like performance and comfort.

I can kinda sorta conjure up thoughts around this on use-cases like electronics retailing and attractions – like asking “Want to learn more? Press this button!” and the thing expands. There is definitely some real retail theater to that.

On the other hand, what would it cost and is this designed to expand and contract once or twice a day, or rated to do that many times, day after day?

Whatever the case, it’s interesting. If you went cross-eyed seeing or reading the term F-OLED, that is just the simple acronym for flexible OLED.

Here’s a video from the show …