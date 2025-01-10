75-inch Color E-paper Display For DOOH Networks Showing At ISE

January 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Well this is interesting …

The Taiwan firm Agile Display Solutions has debuted what it calls the world’s first full color 75-inch e-paper display, at a digital out of home event in Belgium.

The unit is an E Ink display – either Kaleido or the high-end, richer color Spectra 6. Agile already markets a 32-inch e-poster.

When I was in Taiwan and met with E Ink, who were a bit cagey about what was coming. They’d only say they knew sizes had to go up and unit prices had to come way down for this to be feasible.

A few days later, still in Taiwan, I had a great site visit and discussion with DynaScan, which hinted it was working with E Ink on a large form factor color e-paper display that would be shown at ISE.

So if DynaScan’s plans hold, there will be at least two big color e-paper displays for ad poster to look over in Barcelona.

The big argument for color e-paper at this large size is energy consumption. Conventional high-brightness LCD displays used for DOOH advertising need to run at 3000 nits or more during operating days, which means big energy bills and a lot of engineering work to keep the units happy running with all that display backlight heat and amidst nature’s variable and punitive elements.

The downside – kinda sorta – is how e-paper only does static visuals. No video. No animations. For OOH, that is often all that is allowed in public spaces.

The other wild card is cost, which at this prototype stage should probably only be relayed with medical staff present. Even the small color e-paper displays are several multiples of similarly-sized LCD panels.

That will change, of course, and E Ink said the goal is to get to 1.5X-2X of conventional flat panel costs for the same size.