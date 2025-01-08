Displace Shows Super-Premium Battery-Powered OLED TVs That Mount On Walls Using Just Suction

January 8, 2025 by Dave Haynes

CES always has a bunch of products on show that are interesting and buzzy, but don’t necessarily have much of a likely buyer market or make a pile of sense – and a Silcon Valley company that is back at the show with an update to its wireless TVs probably falls into that category.

That said, some of what Displace is doing is interesting.

Displace first showed its battery-powered TV at CES two years ago, and the company is back this year with 4K versions at 27 and 55 inches that run off rechargeable lithium ion batteries. The specs don’t get into how long a charge will last when the display is on.

They are OLED displays, so they’re light, but also pricey – though much of that will owe to small production runs and the engineering involving batteries.

The things that are interesting:

the use of suction cups to mount the units to a wall. “Displace TVs are equipped with four suction cups and with our revolutionary active loop vacuum technology you can literally stick the TV to any wall in seconds.” That would scare the living hell out of me, given the 55-inch is $5,000 USD. You don’t want to be in another room, hear a loud noise, and wonder, “What was that???” I know suction works, but we’ve all used suction and double-sided indistrial-grade tape stuff that was supposed to work, but didn’t;

the ability to tile four units to make an old-school flat panel video wall. It’s been done, of course, but maybe not with consumer-focused TVs.

Battery-powered commercial displays have been around for years, and the larger form factor ones tend to have slot-loaded, swappable battery cartridges in a base unit – putting the weight and center of gravity nice and low.

I’m not sure there are commercial possibilities for this, but that’s not the market. I tend to think it is, like a lot of tech stuff, the sort of thing people (OK … guys) with too much money buy to show off to their friends. In fact, the photo up top is probably representative – Marcus Stroman, a pitcher for the NY Yankees (at least as I type this … trade rumors).

The suction thing is kind of interesting in the context of short-term events and moveable displays, but if I was having this put up and taken down numerous times, I’d want it done by someone who knows the units well – not a junior sales associate at a store.