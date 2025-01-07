Screenfeed, Signagelive Deepen Technical Ties, With Content Subscriptions Available On CMS Side

January 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The subscription content company Screenfeed and one of its longtime CMS partners Signagelive have deepened their ties through an integration that brings Screenfeed’s many content options inside the Signagelive user experience and can be bought without leaving the CMS software, and without needing to register separately as a Screenfeed account.

Screenfeed’s content feeds are now a Signagelive SKU that can be bought from the customer on their current Signagelive account.

Both companies have leveraged their APIs to make it dead-easy forgetting started – the win for Screenfeed being exposure to more potential customers, while Signagelive can broaden its content options and boost revenue without having to develop and then support a bunch of feeds that can change and break and need regular scrutiny.

Both companies say they are on paths to do more what are called deep integrations with partners, which makes a pile of sense. It is easier for all concerned with integrations, versus asking end-users to source and cobble together a variety of services, all with separate accounts, fees and logins.

Here’s the PR:

In this industry-first master distributor agreement with Screenfeed, a world-class provider of premium content feeds for digital signage, Signagelive will offer a dedicated range of content to customers. This includes a vast library of ready-made material such as news, sports, and curated social media feeds, as well as the potential to create data-driven, automated content via Screenfeed Connect.

Offering unprecedented value, the partnership enables Signagelive resellers to meet a wider range of customer content needs and increase their revenue streams without transacting with multiple vendors.

Screenfeed partnership

Major pain points for digital signage users are now addressed with the availability of best-in-market deals on high-quality Screenfeed content, directly from Signagelive. Content creation is now simplified from a previously complex, and often price prohibitive process. Regardless of the size of their content management teams or budgets, Signagelive customers can maximise their digital signage return on investment (ROI), with unlimited, high-quality 24/7 content that requires no user input. This includes Reuters news in any language, infotainment, such as sports, as well as weather, traffic and Google trend reports, in addition to Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Screenfeed Connect

Signagelive customers can also subscribe to no-code HTML content creation tool, Screenfeed Connect, which makes it easy to design customised, and automated data-driven HTML content in minutes. Requiring no graphic design or coding experience, the platform enables customers to attractively incorporate data from any connected source, including Google Sheets. Saving time, money and resources, it’s a go-to solution for businesses looking to publish everything from weekly company reports to employee recognition posts. Alternatively, businesses have the option to outsource the creation of custom applications via Signagelive.

Signagelive

With Signagelive, customers can maximise the impact of their Screenfeed content, having a greater range of advanced tools to manage, style and schedule it. The Layouts feature provides a variety of layout designs. These include options for businesses to highlight their own company messaging by running it alongside engaging Screenfeed infotainment feeds. Content can be managed and delivered flexibly and remotely, whether in real-time or scheduled days, weeks, or months in advance. This enhanced control and precision ensure that the start and end times of campaigns are pre-scheduled, keeping on-screen content timely and relevant.

Screenfeed content options

The exclusive range of Screenfeed content options, that are now available for purchase from Signagelive include the following:

Essentials Package

Reuters Top News, Reuters Sports News, Reuters Entertainment News, Weather Graphics, Sports Central, Community Events, Calendars

Social Bundle

Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), Teams, Google Trends

Everything Bundle

Reuters News Bundle, Friendly News Bundle, Weather Graphics, Traffic Maps, Sports Central, Calendars, Good News Video, Financial Markets, Company Stocks, Flight Board, Healthy Bites, Community Events, Local Favorites, The List, Pop Quiz (Trivia), Inspirations, Google Trends, Safety Tips, Bright Spots, Window to our World

Single App Option

An a-la-carte subscription to any single content option.

This Linkedin video explains the plan: