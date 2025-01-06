DSF Adds Four New Board Members: Ault, Barnes, Dickson And Leedy

January 6, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I was wondering how I missed the announcement of the new members of the Digital Signage Federation Board and then I saw the date – the same day I was on the back-end of finally getting home from DSE (took 30 hours because I made the fatal error of trying to make a simple connect through Montreal.) Some Linkedin posts goosed me into looking up the results.

The voting was in November and the new members are all deeply experienced industry vets:

Jason Ault, Coffman Media

Frank Barnes, i5LED

IV Dickson, SageNet

Jay Leedy, Videri

Their two year terms run through December 31, 2026.

“This was a very competitive election cycle and I am grateful for the participation of all nominees and the members of the DSF who voted,” says DSF Chairman Ryan Cahoy.

Four in, means four out, though some folks have done multiple terms and therefore provided a huge amount of volunteer time. The outgoing board members are Paul Fleuranges, Wayne Rasor, Dominic DeSieno, and Kym Frank. I think Paul and Wayne both did three or four, or maybe more, board cycles.