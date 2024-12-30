Video: Clever Creative Drives Illusions On Corner Of Changsha Office Block

December 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Yaham staffer posting this on Linkedin unfortunately references this as a “naked-eye 8K 3D screen” on a building in Changsha, China, but this caught my eye because at least one of the visual illusion creative pieces running on the screen does a nice job of working with the physical features of the building.

The video below shows the display above a store that wraps around a busy street corner. The creative drives the illusion – with day and night versions – that there is a cavity between two building, with a fairytale castle sitting there instead. I dunno what CS is, but maybe the store immediately below?

It’s a nice change from the endless visual illusions that have some product like a shoe or watch revolving and kinda sorta appearing to pop out of the screen.

I wrote “unfortunately” up top because this is another quite large LED manufacturer continuing to misrepresent these projects as involving some specialized “naked-eye 8K 3D screen” technology. NO specialized display tech is needed to do this sort of thing, as it is ALL tied to the creative. In this case, it is 6mm pitch outdoor LED from Yaham, which was lit up about 2.5 years ago.

Just be honest guys and sell on quality, support and price. End-users don’t tend to appreciate being misled about needing some sort of “naked-eye 3D” screen to make these illusions possible.