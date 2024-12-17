ISE Mixer Sold Out After Two Hours

December 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

AND we’re sold out for ISE Mixer in Barcelona … that took two hours, which has to be a record for Sixteen:Nine mixers.

A portion of the tickets are held back for sponsors, so anyone working with a sponsor should not get panicky upon reading about a sell-out.

I see at least one sponsor registered with the regular folks so I jiggled the allocation numbers a bit to factor that in, and once I rumble through the registrants and remove a few duplicates and other bits, there will probably be a few more tickets that open up. I am sorry we can’t take everyone who wants to come, but the venue has an attendance cap, and we also have an open bar and food, so the headcount needs to be controlled.

I guess we could find a bigger place, but it’s not like this is the only thing on, or place to eat and drink, in Barcelona. There’s a restaurant every 20 feet, it seems.

Here are the sponsors for the event, who if you are super-nice to, and particularly if you are customers or partners, might have a ticket or two.