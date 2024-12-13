PPDS Advances ISE 2025 Presence That Includes New Philips LED And Sustainability Products

December 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The big display manufacturers have started talking up what they will be showing at ISE in Barcelona, though I think some of them might want to get CES PR out of the way before they start touting the shiny new pots and pans they will be showing off in Barcelona.

PPDS, aka Philips pro displays and solutions, will be in hall 3 and is promising a line-up of next-generation, all-weather, and sustainability-driven LED displays, as well as digital signage and software reveals, connected visual performances and, a little weirdly, live signing ceremonies with strategic partners.

That last bit will certainly draw crowds. OK, maybe not.

“ISE is always an extremely important and special event for us, allowing us to showcase just some of the things we have been working on, in some cases, for many years. We always try and create something special for visitors and for the 2025 instalment, we’re pulling out the stops,” says Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS.

The stand will have a series of dedicated zones addressing market verticals like retail and transport, and will have new product.

With full details to be confirmed ahead of and during ISE 2025, the headline product launches at this year’s show, will include – but are not limited to – the latest evolutions of PPDS’ ever growing portfolio of indoor, outdoor, and All In One (AIO) Philips dvLED solutions, adding more choice, new benefits, and opportunities to an even wider audience.

PPDS grabbed global AV headlines at ISE 2024, confirming its entry into the outdoor dvLED market, with the launch of the Philips Urban LED 7000, a product that has now been confirmed by FC Barcelona as part of the redevelopment of the iconic Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

PPDS also unveiled its first AIO dvLED range, including the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series featuring a unique low power standby mode (using just 5W) and the Philips Unite LED 7000 Series easy-mount videowall replacement display, also coming in one box, and which can be installed in just one hour.

The easy mount idea, used by a few companies now, lets AV installers use the same mounting system that was in place for LCD video walls, by incorporating the VESA mount holes that all flat panel displays have into LED cabinets that match the dimensions of conventional flat panels.

Continuing PPDS’ focus on delivering leading software solutions – developed in-house, as well as via third-party partnerships – there will also be important and exciting updates for PPDS Wave and the ProStore. Launched at ISE 2023 and updated continuously to meet the unique requirements of individual businesses, the cloud-based PPDS Wave ecosystem takes a fresh approach to the way businesses manage, monitor, and control their display fleets, while unlocking the full potential of their Philips Professional Displays.

PPDS also plans to show its new-ish EcoDesign flat panel, which uses the half the power of regular flat panels. I saw this several months ago and thought it was interesting, but brightness was definitely compromised to save power. The “zero power” Philips Tableaux will also be shown. It uses E Ink tech.

Also on the sustainable AV theme, PPDS is sponsoring and supporting the first ever ISE Sustainability Hackathon.

“Taking place over two days, teams of students will work together intensively at Fira de Barcelona to address a real-world challenge in the field of sustainability, with access to PPDS’ product and business managers, as well as the sustainability team. The Hackathon will begin at 08:00 on Thursday 6 February and work will be completed by midday on Friday 7 February, with a series of project presentations starting at 12:00 on the Pitching Stage in Congress Square. This will be followed by an Awards Ceremony at 15:00 where the winning projects and teams will be announced, with a special Philips prize included in the winner’s package.”

PPDS also has a free entry code for ISE (the halls, not the conferences). Click here and enter the code: GYWJHAZH