Here’s The List Of The 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Award Winners

December 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The winners of the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards were announced and handed out Monday in Las Vegas – celebrating a pile of great projects, as well as two great individuals and one dubious and old fella.

The big winner was, as often seems to happen, Montreal’s Moment Factory – for its latest work at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

2024 DIZZIE Award Winners

Corporate Environments

Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays

Digital-Out-Of-Home

“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH

Educational Environments

Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic

Entertainment & Recreation

Manchester’s Printworks – Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI

Experiential Design & Planning

ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL

Healthcare Environments

El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch

Hospitality

Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4

Public Spaces

Dubai Aquarium – Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum

Retail Environments

Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays

Sustainable Solution

HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage

Transportation

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

Venues

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

You can view the winning projects here.

Individual Award Winners:

The Emerging Talent Award

Jacqueline Hoffmann

Educator of the Year Award

Jonathan Brawn

And last and least …

The Trailblazer Award

Dave Haynes

That was very kind of the judges from the Digital Signage Federation to honor my efforts through the years.

I guess I didn’t get the key fobs for the 2025 Chevy Trailblazer that, given the name, obviously comes with the award because it would be a serious drive to take home. So I assume the DSF folks will be in touch.

Virtual high five to the winners and especially Jonathan Brawn, who with his dad Alan have been sharing their considerable knowledge FOREVER. The educator award is named after Alan.