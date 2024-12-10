Here’s The List Of The 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Award Winners
December 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes
The winners of the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards were announced and handed out Monday in Las Vegas – celebrating a pile of great projects, as well as two great individuals and one dubious and old fella.
The big winner was, as often seems to happen, Montreal’s Moment Factory – for its latest work at Singapore’s Changi Airport.
2024 DIZZIE Award Winners
Corporate Environments
Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays
Digital-Out-Of-Home
“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH
Educational Environments
Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic
Entertainment & Recreation
Manchester’s Printworks – Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI
Experiential Design & Planning
ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL
Healthcare Environments
El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch
Hospitality
Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4
Public Spaces
Dubai Aquarium – Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries
Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice
The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum
Retail Environments
Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays
Sustainable Solution
HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage
Transportation
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory
Venues
TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays
Digital Signage Experience of the Year
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory
You can view the winning projects here.
Individual Award Winners:
The Emerging Talent Award
Jacqueline Hoffmann
Educator of the Year Award
Jonathan Brawn
And last and least …
The Trailblazer Award
Dave Haynes
That was very kind of the judges from the Digital Signage Federation to honor my efforts through the years.
I guess I didn’t get the key fobs for the 2025 Chevy Trailblazer that, given the name, obviously comes with the award because it would be a serious drive to take home. So I assume the DSF folks will be in touch.
Virtual high five to the winners and especially Jonathan Brawn, who with his dad Alan have been sharing their considerable knowledge FOREVER. The educator award is named after Alan.
