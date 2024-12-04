OUTFRONT Deploys 15 Two-Screen Ad Totems In Partnership With Louisville

December 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital street furniture gets put on city streets by media companies for the sole purpose, understandably, of hopefully recovering their high capital costs and then making money from ads running on the high-bright display totems. An announcement of a new network on the downtown sidewalks of Louisville, KY reflect how media companies these days have to package up what they do as something other than ad networks.

They would not be there, in almost every case, were it not for the city agreeing to allow them to be deployed in exchange for ad revenues. The smart cities information piece is pretty much a bonus, and also a way to appease members of the public who didn’t like their downtown sidewalks dotted with digital ad faces.

I think it’s a good deal for both parties – as this is NOT infrastructure all but the very wealthiest cities would ever fund as pure information displays. It also allows city and “partnership” entities like this to counter complaints about the things popping up, saying they’re not funded by tax dollars, bring money in and help promote businesses and events in the area.

This is the announcement between OUTFRONT Media and the Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) about its “new dynamic digital kiosk network.”

This first phase of the network features 15 digital kiosks – for a total of 30 faces – located in front of heavily trafficked landmarks throughout downtown Louisville, including the Muhammad Ali Center, Whiskey Row, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky International Convention Center, and more. Positioned around Louisville’s urban distilleries, hotels, music venues, museums, and bars and restaurants, these kiosks enhance connectivity while supporting the vibrancy of downtown Louisville for both residents and tourists visiting city attractions, dining, entertainment, and events like the Kentucky Derby.

“These kiosks offer an updated, higher quality, and improved version of the network that is more attractive and helpful to Downtown goers,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP. “The digital kiosk network will help make Downtown a more vibrant and connected place for residents and visitors alike.”

Leveraging OUTFRONT’s innovative OOH technology, the digital kiosks allow brands to create impactful messages that resonate with people on a deeper level as they navigate through the heart of Louisville.

“We are proud to partner with Louisville Downtown Partnership to enhance the experience for residents, tourists, and more in such a dynamic city center,” said Mike Sheehy, General Manager of OUTFRONT’s Louisville Office. “The digital kiosks serve as an accessible resource for city goers and offer strategic visibility for advertisers looking to capture the attention of diverse and engaged audiences in Louisville.”

In addition to providing advertising content, the kiosks will display important information including downtown events, weather emergency announcements and public safety alerts, as well as offer surface lighting to enhance the safety of pedestrians walking downtown.