Oldie But (Very) Goodie: LCD-Based Video Wall Array At Birmingham, AL Airport

December 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Just about everything covered here involves new or updated technology and new deployments, but here is something that’s been in place for more than a decade but remains noteworthy.

It is a mosaic LCD video array at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama, described as using depictions of movement, migration and marching from different eras in that deep south state’s history – like the Civil War, the Trail of Tears, the Children’s March, the Selma Marches and football marching bands. The center kaleidoscope is tiled in the shape of a Camellia – the Alabama state flower.

It is one of several public art pieces in the airport, with this one along a concourse.

It’s a reminder that LED displays are not the only game in town for visually interesting large-format video walls. The Planar products used here – 27 screens in total – is no longer on the market. The only company I see actively pushing LCD mosaics and clusters these days is Videri – which straddles display hardware and software.

Hat tip to AVI-SPL’s Scott Simpson for noting this …

Top photo: Jessica Ingram

I searched my archive first to double-check that’s I had not written about this in the past. but the only story that came up from Birmingham was also from the airport and in the same general timeframe that this went in.

You may recall a child was killed when a flight information display cabinet toppled over in the airport terminal.

I wondered what happened in that case, and a quick search revealed some of the contractors who worked on a renovation project at the airport reached a legal settlement with the family of the 10-year-old Kansas boy. The terms and amount of the settlement were confidential.

An investigation confirmed what was pretty obvious to anyone who thinks about these things – that the freestanding, floor-based units were front-heavy and at risk of toppling.