Transparent LCD Adds Virtual Information Kiosk At Riyadh’s Airport

November 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s one of those transparent LCD virtual presence set-ups being used at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s big airport, promoting Virgin Connect eSims and answering questions, using AI.

It hits me as very expensive overkill, given what it does, but it does offer bling and buzz in a part of the world that especially likes its bling and buzz. As the video below shows, it can do things like field questions about destinations and, given the backer, about its eSim plans for travelers.

The “Metabox” product comes from the Saudi creative technology studio Peaksource. I think this was at least initially set up to promote a giant tech trade show and conference that runs annually in Riyiadh.