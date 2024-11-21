Transit Info Start-up Pairs Analog Route Signs With E-Paper Real-Time Update Inserts

November 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

While Taiwan’s E Ink is making a big push into color e-paper and more sophisticated products for digital signage and DOOH applications, a much smaller Canadian competitors is taking the opposite path – developing an oversized but super-simple monochrome e-paper sign for transit applications.

Ynvisible Interactive has announced what it calls a “collaboration” with Waypoint Transit Solutions, a start-up from northern Minnesota that is focused on cost-effective, real-time, physical transit information signs for cities and agencies that don’t have the money or infrastructure to go heavily digital.

Developed by a young guy with a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford, Waypoint pairs analog signs that have never-changing information (like route name and number) with real-time information on Ynvisible’s reflective e-paper displays.

“Waypoint is developing flexible, low-cost, real-time arrival signs that can be installed at far more bus stops than current options. To do this, we needed a low-cost, customizable, e-paper solution that performs well in many conditions, which led us to Ynvisible,” said Ryan Johnston, CEO of Waypoint Transit Solutions.

Waypoint is now testing customized Ynvisible e-paper displays. It is likely the displays could be supported by solar collectors at the tops of transit signs, and illuminated at nght, if needed, by a small external light and powered by a solar-recharged battery.

Not sure what the speaker grill-looking thingie at the bottom of the sign is – detector/radio/reader or something for approaching buses?

