Grocery TV Says New Tie-Up Pushes Its Retail Media Network Footprint Past 5,000 Stores

November 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Austin, TX-based start-up Grocery TV says a new deal with an east coast US regional grocer will get the company’s overall installed base past 5,000, involving about 100 different grocers.

The new deal is with Redner’s Markets , an employee-owned regional grocery chain with 44 stores across Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

Redner’s will leverage Grocery TV’s in-house technology stack to power screens at the entrance and front end, creating a seamless customer experience across key touchpoints in their stores. Through Grocery TV’s Content Management System (CMS), Redner’s will deliver relevant content to shoppers, including promotions for services like Redner’s Ready , an online ordering and curbside pickup option, and HealthCents , a nutrition program led by Redner’s Corporate Dietitian, Meredith McGrath.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our stores and better serve our customers,” says Gary Redner, COO at Redner’s Markets. “Partnering with Grocery TV allows us to modernize our stores and highlight the broad range of services that our customers can access.”

By joining Grocery TV’s national in-store retail media network, Redner’s will also generate incremental revenue through brand advertising that runs alongside their retail content.

Grocery TV started out doing the screens at the checkout thing, a location I’ve always thought would best de described as sub-optimal, but the company now says “displays are located in prominent locations throughout the store, giving you ample opportunity to get in front of your audience.”