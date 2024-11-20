New Digital Board On Venetian In Vegas Wraps Around Resort Archway

November 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The F1 race circuit is back in Las Vegas this week, so the city and glitzy Strip will be getting even more attention than usual. And taxi and ride share drivers will be using a lot of salty language as they crawl through traffic clogged by diversions needed to make the Strip a race track.

I got a kick out of Samsung re-announcing the other day the LED it put in a year ago in the paddock area, but here’s a big LED display that actually is new, or new-ish.

It is a corner display at The Venetian, and while these 90-degree installs are commonplace these days, what’s interesting is how the display was built to work with the architecture and the archway, instead of overlapping it. The LED display tech is from the Chinese firm YAHAM, which seems to do very well in the Vegas market but I don’t hear much from them in other parts of the U.S..

That said, if you are going to dominate a market, Vegas would be target A.

Note to Yaham: It is not a “naked-eye 3D LED display” as suggested in the PR. It is a conventional LED display running 3D visual illusion content. There is no specific kind of product needed to run these illusions, which are just creative files that will run on pretty much any LED display. Chinese manufacturers of all sizes – not all, but MANY – insist on trying to create the idea that there is some sort of special display type needed to run this stuff.