DSF Has Innovation Lab At This Week’s IAAPA Attractions Trade Show In Orlando

November 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The biggest trade show on the planet for the attractions industry is unsurprising held each year in the land of theme parks – Orlando, FL – and IAAPA opens its exhibit hall this morning for a four-day stand.

I mention this because the attractions business can be a good one for companies active in digital signage – from large scale LED displays and projection mapping to lots and lots of information displays at concessions, admissions areas, gift shops and queues.

The Digital Signage Federation has set up what it calls an innovation lab – a dedicated area at the convention center – across a hall from the main exhibit hall. It has eight vendors showing their pots and pans or explaining their services. They are:

i5LED

22Miles

AUO Display Plus

Creative Realities

Elo

GDS

Snap Install

Insight Financial Services

The big, all-consuming shows like ISE and InfoComm are great, but there is a lot to be said for companies investing some time to be at these much more targeted shows, IF the company has products and services that align with the interests of attendees. The challenge with this one will be getting found, as this is a show with a LOT of stands – north of 1,100 – and as noted, the DSF room is not in the main hall.

The only “usual suspect” company I can see with a stand in the main IAAPA hall is Christie, which is showing off a new laser projector.

If you are going, the DSF area is located in the North Concourse (N220E). The building is the sister convention facility to the one that houses InfoComm every couple of years – just on the other side of I Drive.