This LED Totem Folds In Half To Create Digital Sandwich Board

November 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I’ve seen at trade shows a few versions of LED poster columns that can be pushed together to make larger displays, but I don’t think I’ve seen one that folds in half to create a shorter, back-to-back display for marketing inside or outside operations like retail or hospitality.

As you can see from the video below, the display is on a hinge and the signal and power is getting to the upper part through some sort of very slim connector interface thingie. I’m going to assume the LED has some sort of protective coating that allows this to survive in busy foot traffic areas, as well as the handling to change the screen position.

It is from a Chinese specialty LED display manufacturer Ocolour.