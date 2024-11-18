Parking Lot Management Platform Adds Real-Time Displays To Solution Stack

November 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s another example of digital signage that’s put in place for no other reason than improving a process for the user and operator – networked displays in parking garage that are end-points in a cloud-based parking management system. I call it boring signage and that is a term of endearment, just like boring signage at airport security checkpoints and outside restrooms in busy places.

The screens show motorists how the garage works, so to speak, in terms of rates and payments, relays availability, and can be integrated with tech like automated license plate readers that can manage access and log usage.

The idea is the displays, along with mobile apps and other solutions, streamline and speed up access. We have all been in parking garages where the person at the pay fate is stuck there either because something isn’t working, like payment, or the motorists are confused.

This is from a software company called ParkChamp based in Calgary, in western Canada.