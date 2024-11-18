Bluefin Expands Well Beyond Its Countertop Screen Roots; Now Markets Displays As Large As 86 Inches

November 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The commodity side of selling commercial flat panels has to be tough these days given the rise of lower-cost Chinese products and an industry shifting to LED, but there is evidently still room and opportunity in the market for specialty displays in smaller sizes and suppliers that can cover just about any display size need in one meeting and order.

That would explain why Atlanta-based Bluefin – which got its start years ago adopting digital photo frames as merchandising and promo displays for retail – has been expanding the physical size of products, and has announced it will have Bluefin displays as large as 86-inches. So, in theory, an end-user or partner that previously used Bluefin for small footprint displays and then went to one of the mainstream flat panel companies for the big screens can order pretty much anything just from Bluefin … one invoice and one throat to choke, as they say.

It would also mean everything can easily be on the same control and playback set-up – with built-in players and support for BrightSign boards, Windows, Chrome or Linux.

While Bluefin is based in Atlanta, it has a factory in Shenzhen assembling and shipping smaller displays. Adding larger formats would very likely represent a partnership with one of the big flat panel manufacturers like TCL, which has a commercial LCD business unit called Moka and already has displays embedded with BrightSign player boards.