360-Degree LED Column, 10M-High Dynamic Windows At New Public Media Project In Taipei

Taipei now has an LED-driven public video installation that has some similarities to Outernet London, though not nearly at the same scale.

Taipei Lumitree is a public-accessible media installation at the base of one of the many modern buildings in the same district as the Taipei 101 skyscraper. It has 254 square meters of LED – including a 360-degree LED tree and a 10-meter-high LED wall. The wall potion is near-transparent, though I am not sure this is rigid LED mesh or the newer, super-thin product that use fiberglass as the substrate. The install also has sound.

New York-based digital out-of-home (DOOH) consultancy Tiger Party did the project, its first in Asia, in partnership with Kaiyue Construction. The goal was to transform an urban space and draw crowds.

“This pavilion reimagines the intersection of digital innovation, artistic expression, and public engagement,” says Tiger Party in social media. “It encourages designers and creators to rethink the relationship between people and urban spaces, reigniting a sense of awe and excitement through immersive digital experiences. By incorporating various digital media forms, such as visual art, generative art, animation, and interactive installations, Taipei Lumitree transforms the urban environment into a living, evolving digital canvas. “