360-Degree LED Column, 10M-High Dynamic Windows At New Public Media Project In Taipei
November 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes
Taipei now has an LED-driven public video installation that has some similarities to Outernet London, though not nearly at the same scale.
Taipei Lumitree is a public-accessible media installation at the base of one of the many modern buildings in the same district as the Taipei 101 skyscraper. It has 254 square meters of LED – including a 360-degree LED tree and a 10-meter-high LED wall. The wall potion is near-transparent, though I am not sure this is rigid LED mesh or the newer, super-thin product that use fiberglass as the substrate. The install also has sound.
New York-based digital out-of-home (DOOH) consultancy Tiger Party did the project, its first in Asia, in partnership with Kaiyue Construction. The goal was to transform an urban space and draw crowds.
“This pavilion reimagines the intersection of digital innovation, artistic expression, and public engagement,” says Tiger Party in social media. “It encourages designers and creators to rethink the relationship between people and urban spaces, reigniting a sense of awe and excitement through immersive digital experiences. By incorporating various digital media forms, such as visual art, generative art, animation, and interactive installations, Taipei Lumitree transforms the urban environment into a living, evolving digital canvas. “
Tiger Party, which also now operate the installation, says it has partnered with HUG, a global community of artists and art lovers founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon. Celebrating its grand opening, total of 12 promising artists from across the globe were featured, making Taipei Lumitree a platform for global artistic expression.
Taipei Lumitree is currently accepting submissions for its public art program, City Lullaby, inviting creators to enrich the cityscape and foster a future filled with innovative collaborations. By continuously infusing fresh and inspiring content, Taipei Lumitree aims to become a dynamic hub of creativity, solidifying its role as a key cultural artery in Taipei.
I asked about the business model, and like the cavernous Outernet London venue in the city’s bustling shopping and entertainment district does indeed have similarities. In both cases, it is art first, and conventional DOOH ads wouldn’t tend to work with the format. But there is an opportunity for branding and customized storytelling experiences that suit the location much better. That part will launch next year.
I just missed this, I guess, as I was in Taipei just a couple of weeks ago, and staying about a mile away. It’s a big city with a lot of tall buildings in that area, so you kinda need to know about it – as opposed to it being hard to miss. This is the address if you live there: No. 19, Section 2, Dunhua S Rd, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Next time!
