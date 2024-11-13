Have A Look At This Crazily-Big Control Room LED Wall In China

November 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It has been my experience that when something is touted as the largest, there’s almost always something else, somewhere, that is even larger. Whatever the case, this newly switched-on control room screen in China would certainly be, at minimum, among the largest indoor LED video walls deployed to date.

It is roughly 1,200 square meters of 1.8mm fine pitch Absen product – the 300 million+ pixels covering an area equivalent to three basketball courts.

The word dystopian comes to mind, but maybe that’s just the giant wall and rows of empty chairs making me think that.

The customer is Xingfa Group, a top 500 company in China that manufactures chemicals used for agricultural and other products.

From PR:

The Absen NX1.8 product used in this project incorporates a range of advanced technologies to deliver exceptional image quality, stable performance and reliable quality. It can display data details in real time and ensure continuous, stable operation. It also has the dynamic energy-saving mode. Additionally, the product features a large-module, lightweight design that reduces the number of panels required by more than half and the weight by more than 20% compared with conventional products. This design enhances installation efficiency and lowers structural load-bearing requirements, enabling efficient delivery.

The use of such a large screen area requires not only high technical accuracy but also advanced management and control during the project implementation. Absen’s engineering team uses tremendous expertise and rigor to regulate the flatness of the entire screen to within 3 mm to ensure a perfect display effect. The Absen service team’s professional project management skills ensure the delivery exceeds the customer expectations, earning their praise.