Digichief Adds Library Of Start-up Stream’s AI-Driven Broadcast-Like News Feeds

November 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Longtime subscription content provider Digichief has done a distribution partnership deal that adds a set of start-up STREAM’s plug-and-play video feeds to its digital signage content feeds.

“With STREAM, we are able to provide our clients with curated, vertical specific news and information, highly scalable and targeted for no volume deployments,” says Gene Hamm, Founder and Content Strategist, Digichief. “Expanding access to these feeds through our established distribution network is a huge win for audiences who no longer sample linear TV. We’re excited to partner with STREAM to bring our clients the most robust suite of curated and bespoke video news content available on the market.”

STREAM’s plug-and-play feeds now available within Digichief’s content library include:

Med One: A healthcare infotainment channel that elevates the patient experience with engaging health insights;

Dentistry Today: A dental-focused infotainment channel providing oral health tips and fun facts to help reduce perceived wait times;

Auto One: An automotive infotainment channel for dealerships and service centers, featuring car care tips and industry trends to engage customers.

As part of the agreement, customers gain exclusive access to advanced features and preferred pricing on STREAM’s full suite of plug-and-play and branded content solutions.

“This partnership will make it easier than ever for the digital signage community to access STREAM’s content,” says Anthony Nerantzis, Co-Founder and CEO of STREAM.

STREAM does subscription content that looks like cable TV news channels and is sorted by interest areas, like the channels for medical and dental. It blends on-screen headlines, visuals and graphics with on-air “talent” – though I THINK the way this happens is a library of video-captured announcers are in libraries, and AI aut0-generates videos that most observers would never pick up on as being AI’d.

The company also does private label TV channels for large clients.

I did a podcast with Nerantzis back in August. On that, he explained: “What we’ve done is we’ve integrated some neat, really revolutionary, AI augmentation, to our displays and the content. So not only does that accelerate. our production process but it also helps us keep our costs, you know in check And allows us to provide what is really low-cost content to our end customers.”