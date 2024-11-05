Quick Future Display Observations From Recent Travels, Inc. Color E Paper, MicroLED and Reflective LCD

November 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There are piles of interviews to write up and photos to sort through and edit from a bunch of recent travels to the US and over to Taiwan, and I will leave almost all of it to be detailed in a big special report on future display tech that will come out as a free download in January, before ISE.

But I can rattle off some quick observations and notes now:

As noted at the top, I have more interviews to do and write up, but it is coming together nicely and my big travel is behind me now. Yay!

