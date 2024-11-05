DSF Board Voting Opens Tomorrow

November 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There is some sort of election today in the US, but the truly big one starts tomorrow as the Digital Signage Federation opens up its voting for next year’s board of directors. The terms are two years, and it is not totally clear, but I THINK four slots are opening up.

I don’t know Lex Evans from USC, but the others are all familiar faces and great candidates (not saying Lex is not!). Steve Stavar may be better known to a bunch of people by his nickname Chewie.

Here’s the voting page (you need to be a DSF member). Elections open 11 AM EST on Wednesday, November 6.