AV Magazine’s 2024 Awards Are Out: Here’s The Digital Signage-y Winners’ List
November 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes
The UK trade publication AV Magazine has what always looks a boozy, fun black tie and gown awards evening each fall, celebrating the best of the industry … focused mostly and understandably on Europe and the Middle East. The 2024 edition was held this past weekend.
The awards cover a lot of territory and you can find the full list here, but digital signage people are going to be as interested in pro audio as pro audio people are in digital signage.
Corporate Project of the Year
Ebdaa Innovation Hub – Emirates, AVI-SPL
Digital Signage Project of the Year
Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events
Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich
Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri
Distributor of the Year – sponsored by Shure
Exertis AV
Integrator of the Year (less than 200 employees) – sponsored by Lightware
Tateside
Integrator of the Year (more than 200 employees) – sponsored by Hikvision
Solotech
Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Solotech
Printworks Manchester, ADI
Manufacturer of the Year – sponsored by Leyard Europe
Epson
Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin
Epilepsy Society – SUDEP prevention, Adaptive Care
Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO
Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Crossing Laboratory – LAB at Rockwell Group
Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by Funktion-One
View Boston, Electrosonic
Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by Dynamo LED Displays
Sharp ePaper Display, Sharp NEC Display Solutions
