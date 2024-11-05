AV Magazine’s 2024 Awards Are Out: Here’s The Digital Signage-y Winners’ List

November 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The UK trade publication AV Magazine has what always looks a boozy, fun black tie and gown awards evening each fall, celebrating the best of the industry … focused mostly and understandably on Europe and the Middle East. The 2024 edition was held this past weekend.

The awards cover a lot of territory and you can find the full list here, but digital signage people are going to be as interested in pro audio as pro audio people are in digital signage.

Corporate Project of the Year

Ebdaa Innovation Hub – Emirates, AVI-SPL

Digital Signage Project of the Year

Fira de Barcelona South Access Welcome Screen, Integrated Systems Events

Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich

Videri Spark Series Digital Canvas, Videri

Distributor of the Year – sponsored by Shure

Exertis AV

Integrator of the Year (less than 200 employees) – sponsored by Lightware

Tateside

Integrator of the Year (more than 200 employees) – sponsored by Hikvision

Solotech

Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Solotech

Printworks Manchester, ADI

Manufacturer of the Year – sponsored by Leyard Europe

Epson

Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin

Epilepsy Society – SUDEP prevention, Adaptive Care

Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO

Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambridge Crossing Laboratory – LAB at Rockwell Group

Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by Funktion-One

View Boston, Electrosonic

Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by Dynamo LED Displays

Sharp ePaper Display, Sharp NEC Display Solutions