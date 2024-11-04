Here Are The 2025 Global Digital Signage Awards Finalists

November 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The finalists have been sorted across a pile of diverse categories for the 2025 Global Digital Signage Awards, which will be handed out a fun, mildly boozy dinner ceremony in Barcelona on Feb. 3rd.

The event is at the same place as 2024 and immediately follows the Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer that runs the night before ISE opens. All the sponsors are sorted on the mixer and at some point very soon I need to also get cracking on pulling that together.

There’s a big and long list of companies looking to be celebrated for their work:

Absen

Accretive

ADI UK

AI Screen

Art of Context

AVI-SPL

Acocor

Bluefin International

Dimensional Innovations

E Ink

Electrosonic

Entwined Signage

First Impression Audiovisual

Gentihomme Studio

instronic

jls digital

Kudos Digital

LED Studio

Livesignage

M-Cube

Media Resources

Moment Factory

Mood Media

nsign TV

Nummax

Pixel Inspiration

Play Digital Signage

Printomato

Responsive Spaces

Samsung Electronics

Screencloud

Screenverse

SiliconCore

signageOS

SNA Displays

StratosMedia

Synchronized Business Solutions

DBSI

Tiger Party

Trison UK

Trison Necsum

Urban Culture Media

umdasch Digital Retail

V.PIXXEL

Vistar Media & Beauty Co-Lab for La Roche-Posay

Waulite Technologies

Yodeck

ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay & Freshwater Digital