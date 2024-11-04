Here Are The 2025 Global Digital Signage Awards Finalists
November 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes
The finalists have been sorted across a pile of diverse categories for the 2025 Global Digital Signage Awards, which will be handed out a fun, mildly boozy dinner ceremony in Barcelona on Feb. 3rd.
The event is at the same place as 2024 and immediately follows the Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer that runs the night before ISE opens. All the sponsors are sorted on the mixer and at some point very soon I need to also get cracking on pulling that together.
There’s a big and long list of companies looking to be celebrated for their work:
Absen
Accretive
ADI UK
AI Screen
Art of Context
AVI-SPL
Acocor
Bluefin International
Dimensional Innovations
E Ink
Electrosonic
Entwined Signage
First Impression Audiovisual
Gentihomme Studio
instronic
jls digital
Kudos Digital
LED Studio
Livesignage
M-Cube
Media Resources
Moment Factory
Mood Media
nsign TV
Nummax
Pixel Inspiration
Play Digital Signage
Printomato
Responsive Spaces
Samsung Electronics
Screencloud
Screenverse
SiliconCore
signageOS
SNA Displays
StratosMedia
Synchronized Business Solutions
DBSI
Tiger Party
Trison UK
Trison Necsum
Urban Culture Media
umdasch Digital Retail
V.PIXXEL
Vistar Media & Beauty Co-Lab for La Roche-Posay
Waulite Technologies
Yodeck
ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay & Freshwater Digital
