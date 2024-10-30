Charlotte’s NASCAR Track Upgrades To 200 Foot Wide LED Board

October 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina has lit up one of the larger LED displays on the planet – a 200 foot wide by 77 high beast visible to pretty much everyone who comes to watch NASCAR racing.

The display was built and installed by Dallas-based GoVision, using DigiLED’s product. It is described as being a top 15 US display in terms of scale, and among the 30 largest globally.

The PR doesn’t say pitch but it wouldn’t be all that tight given it is outdoors and the sightlines are long. It has, however, more than 700% the amount of pixels than the replaced display had.

The big boy screen was turned on in time for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race a couple of weeks ago.

GoVision does both fixed and rental displays, and its main market is events and event venues.