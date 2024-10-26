64 LCDs Stacked, Tiled To Create Massive 52K By 8K Trade Show Video Wall

October 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here is an interesting technical reminder that LCD video walls are still out there … a demo of a massive video wall canvas by the French firm Analog Way and its partners, for a trade show in Hamburg this week.

The system is thought to be the world’s largest syncrhonized pixel canvas, using a 61,440 by 8,640 active resolution with pixels spanning across 64 Samsung UHD panels.

For the nerds: The display was driven by four linked Aquilon Cmax video processors, tied into four Picturall Pro Mark II media servers.

Render Impact out of the US did the content and Germany’s Lang AG had a role, likely supplying the gear.

Here’s a video showing the scale and the creative. It’s a bit of a mixed blessing as the demo shows what is technically possibly, but is also a reminder why those thick bezels in video walls shifted that business to LED.