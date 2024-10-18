DIGICHIEF Debuts New API-Driven Content Feeds For Local Health Conditions

October 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Long-time subscription content provider DIGICHIEF has developed an interesting data partnership with a company that does what it calls healthcare intelligence to provide screen network operators with geo-targeted health information, like the prevalence of colds and flu in an area.

It’s a collaboration between Lexington, KY-based DIGICHIEF, using APIs from IQVIA, which operates out of the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina.

The offering, says PR, will include both seasonal and physician diagnosed health conditions, aligned to zip codes, states and designated markets. Advertisers can leverage condition-specific geo targets from millions of patient-level data sets and claims.

This highly targeted content is simplified using a 1 to 12 indexed severity scale. Physician-diagnosed data points are validated against millions of patients and de-identified medical claims. Conditions like Migraines, Acne, Psoriasis, Asthma, Cholesterol, Obesity, Gerd, Osteoarthritis and dozens more. Seasonal data, aligned to key markets, includes Pollen, Cold & Cough, Flu, RSV and Covid.

“At DIGICHIEF, we are always looking for unique data points that can help our clients leverage dynamic campaigns. With the IQVIA health portfolio, we can do just that and be assured that the data is highly vetted and targeted,” says Gene Hamm, Co-Founder of DIGICHIEF.