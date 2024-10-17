Chicago Highway Billboards Hacked; Ads Swapped For Anti-Semitic Messages

October 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Let’s assume the IT team at Outfront Media is CLOSELY reviewing its software security in the wake of a hack Wednesday of several digital billboards in the Chicago area, with booked ads replaced by anti-semitic messages linked to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A Palestinian flag was used as the background for messages that were overtly anti-Israel. You can easily look them up if you feel the need to see them.

The boards were turned off.

OUTFRONT Media acknowledged the hack, issuing a statement: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are aware of this incident. The copy has been removed and the situation is being investigated.”

In a curious twist, the billboards also read “Paid for by Mr. Beast LLC.” The popular YouTuber (I have no idea what he does) made it known he did not and didn’t know what was up.