Industry Vets Nista, Arnett Launch MOTV Experiential Creative Agency

October 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A couple of well-known industry guys have teamed up to launch an experiential design agency focused on generative AI app development, generative art, and creative services that leverage data to drive immersive experiences.

MOTV reflects a partnership by LA-based creative and coding vet Jim Nista and Toronto’s Michael Arnett, who has a long history of business development with software and solutions companies.

I have known both of these guys for many years and happy to see them link up. I think I may have introduced them over dinner in Vegas way back when. This venture makes a bunch of sense because Nista is an artist and coder first, and can put most of his attention to that while Arnett chases and manages business.

Nista is into a bunch of stuff, but his particularly interesting work lately has been doing what he calls Code Painting – a big visual that gradually builds in front of viewers and then self-destructs, replaced by a new visual that again starts to build. You set the file and visual instructions, and then forget it, as it will just run and run but always be a bit – or a lot – different.

It’s all done in programming instructions, and is distinct from generative AI visuals. If you were at the Sixteen:Nine InfoComm mixer in June 2023 at the LED volume on Orlando, you would have seen his work.

MOTV also does more “meat and potatoes” creative and functionality work, pulling from Nista’s library and new efforts, for things like donor boards, wayfinding, calendars and directories.