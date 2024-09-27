Portuguese Youth Center Nicely Integrates Ribbon-Style Touch Into Center’s History Wall

September 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This an interesting approach to doing an interactive video wall for a scenario in which budget restraints would almost certainly come into play – a touch-enabled stretch display on an otherwise printed wall display that provides a community youth center’s history and milestones.

Floor to ceiling video walls are great, but the costs can be eye-watering. And if they are interactive, there’s just an eye-level band of a display that’s going to see all the touch action. Tiling conventional 16:9 screens to create a horizontal strip is one way to go at it, but that setup is going to consume a lot of the eye-level visual real estate. A ribbon-like LCD, however, allows touch but also leaves some room above and below to show “evergreen” information – stuff that makes sense being static and always visible. This set-up does a nice job of straddling the print and digital elements.

It is at the Centre of Youth in Braga, Portugal, which is a hostel and services center aimed primarily at supporting disadvantaged local teens. The interactive timeline tells the story of the center’s past and present, with the content tuned to visitors and, I’m going to assume, government and private financial supporters.

The interactive tech comes from DISPLAX, which has customers all over the world using its PCAP touch technology. But the youth center is a 15 minute drive from DISPLAX’s head office on Braga’s outskirts.