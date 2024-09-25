Vancouver Airport Upgrades Include New Digital Gateway At Screening Checkpoint

September 25, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Canada is so freaking big it is easier and faster, based on my living way out on the east coast, to get to Europe than it is to Vancouver, BC, which is way on the west coast.

So … I have not been through Vancouver’s airport in ages, and certainly haven’t seen in person some completed renovations and upgrades that include a bunch of new technology at a security screening checkpoint.

One of the new features is a digital entrance gateway at the revamped ABC checkpoint of YVR, which was opened earlier this month.

The LED is from Nanolumens – which has very effectively carved out a niche in airports. The gateway does the obvious thing of locating the screening area, but also guides people to the different lines and provides a real-time estimate of wait times.

Boring, sure. Useful, yes. Experience is not just about the Wow Factor experiential stuff.