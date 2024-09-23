IAB Seeking Comments On Proposed Standards And Guidelines For In-Store Retail Media

September 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

As happens, the relatively new and very buzzy retail media networks sector has some untamed, Wild West characteristics about it that could use some standards and guidelines, and the US-based Interactive Advertising Bureau and its European entity have released the first industry definitions and measurement standards for in-store retail media.

Retail media networks (RMNs) as a whole are much more about online and mobile advertising, but some stores also factor in the screens in and around their bricks and mortar venues as part of the media opportunity to reach consumers.

The IAB last week pushed out an announcement about the standards, asking for comment before the start of November 2024.

The standards, says PR, have been developed to address the rapidly expanding in-store Retail Media opportunities and offer unified definitions, measurement standards, and guidelines for ad formats and store zones. They are designed to unlock the potential of this growing channel and help capture budgets traditionally allocated to linear TV and out-of-home (OOH).

The standards are the result of a joint initiative between IAB Europe and IAB that builds on the IAB/MRC Retail Media Measurement Guidelines and IAB Europe’s Retail Media Measurement Standards released by IAB in January 2024 and by IAB Europe in April 2024. Developed through a highly collaborative process involving key industry stakeholders, the effort included an in-person workshop hosted by IAB Europe in July 2024 that brought together 14 Retail Media Networks (RMNs) such as Ahold Delhaize, Douglas Marketing Solutions, Kingfisher, MediaMarkt, and Schwarz Media, among others. The process also involved virtual workshops and consultations with buy- and sell-side stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive representation from those driving the future of Retail Media.

The standards cover a range of essential areas including:

Definitions: Clear terminology for in-store digital Retail Media components;

Clear terminology for in-store digital Retail Media components; Formats: Recommended formats for in-store advertising placements;

Recommended formats for in-store advertising placements; Store Zones: Standardized classification of key areas within stores where media can be deployed (e.g., entry, checkout, aisle);

Standardized classification of key areas within stores where media can be deployed (e.g., entry, checkout, aisle); Measurement: Guidelines for tracking, reporting, and analyzing campaign performance across various in-store formats.

Commenting on the release of the standards, Townsend Feehan, CEO, IAB Europe: “The rapid growth of in-store digital Retail Media demands a unified approach to measurement and standardisation across markets. By introducing these first-ever measurement standards in partnership with IAB US, we aim to not only drive consistency and transparency in this space but also help retailers, brands, and technology providers unlock new revenue streams. These standards are critical in our collective effort to make Retail Media a more accessible and integrated part of digital advertising strategies across Europe and beyond.”

“Retail Media Networks have already had a meaningful impact on the digital advertising industry in a short period of time,” adds David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “Working in conjunction with IAB Europe, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem to ensure that in-store Retail Media is properly understood and utilized in an efficient and safe manner, for all constituents to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape.”

As the in-store digital Retail Media landscape continues to grow, these standards represent a crucial step toward technological investment and the standardization needed to drive further adoption and cross-channel integration of Retail Media.

Readers who have been at digital for a long, long time will be familiar with nascent industries and the push for standards to make it easier to sell, and operate. In the early days of the Web (I took a daily newspaper online in 1995!), there were VERY few standards for advertising, and seemingly simple efforts like placing an ad on five sites meant five different shapes, dimensions and formats. The IAB was first formed to create some order and standardize sizes and formats.

With things like displays integrated into shelf edges, headers and end-caps, you could see the same sort of size and format issues coming up again.

Top photo: Quad/Graphics, at Save Mart