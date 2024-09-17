Moment Factory Launches Business Unit To License Already-Built Immersive Experiences To Third Parties

September 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Montreal-based creative technology shop Moment Factory has taken the interesting step of launching a new business unit that makes already-designed immersive multimedia experience available to third parties, enabling the company to enable more ticketed attractions without needing to handle all the operational aspects.

Moment Factory Originals is based around a library of immersive experiences the company has put on around the world, everything from projection-mapping church interiors to multimedia night walks in forests. The Lumina Night Walk series, for example, has been deployed in over 20 locations in less than a decade, and will launch close to 10 new productions worldwide in the next 3 months.



Moment, very arguably the top creative technology shop on the planet, has designs on launching numerous original ticketed attractions over the next five years. To achieve this, says PR, the studio is creating a new division that will specialize in the distribution of these experiences. This dedicated team will collaborate directly with promoters, operators, and venue owners to efficiently produce and market these proven experiences, ensuring swift and effective distribution on a global scale.



“It’s incredibly exciting to see how Moment Factory Originals will allow us to reach and inspire even more people globally,” says Sakchin Bessette, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Moment Factory. “By working closely with promoters, operators, and venue owners, we will continue to generate awe-inspiring immersive moments that resonate with audiences. Staying true to our mission, ‘’We do it in Public’’, we continue to focus on gathering people together in a way that sparks connection and inspire humans everywhere.’’

Moment Factory has also announced its first outside investor, a family-run local firm called Financière Outremont that is now a minority shareholder in the company. “This will contribute to Moment Factory’s expansion, bringing its vision for the future of immersive experiences to life on an even larger scale.”

This makes sense. While Moment has done a pile of work for third-party customers like airports, attractions and touring concerts, it t also has a fantastic library of immersive projects it has developed and run. But that takes a lot of arms and legs to develop and particularly to manage. Licensing material from a library of experiential work likely involves more than just closing a deal and sending a file, but much less work than having people on the ground at locations. They’re also re-marketing work that’s already done, used and paid for.