Near-Transparent LED On Foil Turns Seoul Restaurant Window Into Billboard

September 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is one of those somewhat transparent, super-thin foil displays mounted inside a big window for a restaurant, I think, in Seoul.

It’s interesting because it gives a business an opportunity to market at near-billboard scale, but without anywhere near the capital cost and complication of a conventional outdoor LED. The perforated material that holds the teeny LEDS is not invisible, as is often suggested by vendors, but it’s quite good in terms of still allowing people inside the building to see out.

Not sure the point of the wave creative at the back-end of this video, but maybe it gets people looking?