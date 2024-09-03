MiniLED-lit TVs Overtaking OLEDs In Premium Display Market: DSCC Research

TVs and commercial flat panel displays are different things, but much of the technology and manufacturing are the same, so it’s interesting and instructive to see who and what is gaining in global TV sales.

Research and events company DSCC’s latest update of its Quarterly Advanced TV Shipment and Forecast Report (paywalled, you need a subscription) suggests MiniLED-lit LCD TVs have overtaken OLEDs, and that the Chinese brands Hisense and TCL are gaining market share and now up there with Samsung and LG in volume.

Advanced TV is defined by DSCC as any TV with an advanced display technology feature, including all OLED TVs, 8K LCD TVs and all LCD TVs with quantum dot technology. The big thing with miniLEDs for TVs, in particular, has been using many more and smaller LEDs for backlighting the LCDs, and then being able to zone and control them to switch on and off (so if a section of the visual is black, the LEDs in that part of the display switch off as needed).

From the report summary:

For the first time ever, shipments of MiniLED TVs surpassed shipments of OLED TVs, and MiniLED TVs captured more than 50% share of both units and revenues in the “super premium” category. Samsung fared poorly and lost share in Advanced TVs while TCL and Hisense gained share and Xiaomi emerged to break into the top five in the premium segment.

Advanced TV shipments grew 44% Y/Y in Q2’24. OLED TV shipments increased 21% Y/Y while Advanced LCD TV shipments increased 52% Y/Y. Advanced TV revenues increased by 28% Y/Y, the second consecutive quarter of increases after eight quarters of Y/Y declines in 2022 and 2023. OLED TV revenues increased by 5% Y/Y while Advanced LCD TV revenues increased by 41% Y/Y as the increase in units and a richer mix overcame price declines.

In the brand battle, while Samsung held on to the top spot in both units and revenue, it lost ground while its rivals in China gained. In Q2’24, among all Advanced TV products: