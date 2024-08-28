Eyefactive Adds User Analytics To Interactive Platform

August 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The German interactive touchscreen software provider eyefactive has added analytics to its multi-touch content management platform, giving AppSuite customers detailed information about usage behavior on their interactive software projects.

Now, says the Hamburg company, all user interactions on the device can be recorded and evaluated in various business intelligence tools such as Microsoft PowerBi or Adobe Analytics – from the first touch on the display to the completion of the purchase. This makes multi-touch screens an enormously powerful KPI tool for analyzing projects and optimizing the return on investment.

At the point of sale, for example, retailers can use smart touchscreen solutions with analytics to collect valuable data on customer behavior, preferences and customer loyalty in stores. This data can then be used to make informed decisions to improve the in-store shopping experience and optimize return on investment.

This is NOT an area I know a lot about, but the value of being able to understand how users are interacting with touchscreens can be enormously valuable – particularly in the piloting stages when the user experience gets tested and tweaked based on where people get hung up or things they miss or skip over.

I checked, and the other interactive software toolset I know – Intuiface in France – has analytics.