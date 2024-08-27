Samsung Shows R&D Prototype Of A MicroLED Display That Can Bulge And Bend

August 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Samsung’s R&D team showed off a prototype last week at a Korean display nerds conference of a microLED display that is stretchable, capable of bulging by as much as 25% more than its normal size and state.

The demo was at the International Meeting on Information Display (iMID 2024) conference, which looks like a more Korea-specific variation on the SID’s annual Display Week display nerd conference and trade show in California.

Samsung has been talking up its development of stretchable microLED for a while now, but iMID is thought to be the first time a prototype has had a more public demo.

The display has 120 pixels per inch, and is described as the highest resolution stretchable display ever demonstrated, and having the highest “elongation rate” – which I assume means stretchiness. The display appears to have the form of a rubbery, floppy film.