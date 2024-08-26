This Cell Tower In Oman Doubles As Giant Digital DOOH Ad Totem

August 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Hat tip to Damian Rezner, COO of Poland’s Screen Network, for noting this project on Linkedin …

Cell phone towers have been disguised as trees and cactuses, and even church bell towers, but I’ve not come across anything like this – a cell phone tower in Oman that doubles as an LED DOOH and community messaging display.

The Oman Tower Company, which provides infrastructure to wireless telecommunication service operators and government entities in that country, made this big telecoms tower into a huge LED display that generates incremental revenue for the company through advertising, and function as a new local attraction and landmark.

The tower company worked with Chinese LED display manufacturer Hikvision’s Middle East office on developing and delivering a pair of made-to-measure 6mm pitch LED columns, based on the physical shape, characteristics, and measurements of the Salalah telecom tower.

From PR:

The larger of the two screens mounted on the tower (which measures 41.47 square meters) shows video and still adverts and community messages in vivid color, 24 hours a day. The smaller screen (which is 5.5 square meters) displays time and weather information for city residents.

The Hikvision LED screens are both equipped with dual power supplies, ensuring that they continue to function in the event of a technology fault. They also have dual network cards for continuous broadcasting of community messages and adverts.

It continues …

The LED screens are now regarded as an impressive feature in Salalah’s cityscape, converting the telecom tower into a much-commented local attraction. “The screens are unique and grab the attention of anyone nearby the telecom tower,” saysMajid Al-Kharoosi, the Managing Director at Oman Tower. “As a local talking point, they add vitality to the local area, but also demonstrate our technology innovation and leadership – and bring new value to our brand.”

The screens also promise to deliver reliable service, thanks to Hikvision’s ruggedized LED technology. “In Salalah, we experience heavy rain for three months of the year, mixed with brackish water from the nearby Gulf of Oman – a weather phenomenon known locally as Khareef. The Hikvision screens are built to withstand these harsh weather conditions, and are also shock-resistant, which means they will continue to perform at their best long into the future.”

Finally, but equally importantly, Oman Tower has converted its Salalah site from a static structure into a revenue-generating asset for the company. “Advertising revenues are now contributing to our bottom line, and it’s thanks to the Hikvision LED screens,” says Al-Kharoosi. “In the future, we hope to deploy screens on additional towers in cities across the country to replicate this business model and to further increase the value of telecom towers to our revenues and business.”