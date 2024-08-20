Solutions Provider’s New Blue Square X Spin-Out To Lead With Creative Thinking On LED Video Wall Jobs

August 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Many, many times, I have heard directly or related by industry friends some baffling stories about big budget LED video wall projects being budgeted, procured and built – and as the walls were ready to switch on, the backers asking straight-faced questions about content, as in: “Sooo … what do you suggest we run on this big, beautiful display?”

The great majority of the manufacturers of LED video wall technology are focused heavily or entirely, as they arguably should be, on topics like pitch, resolution, brightness, ease of deployment and the big one – price. Content tends to be someone else’s concern and job. An after-thought.

So it is interesting to see a new company bubble up that manufactures premium LED displays but is focused on experiential and immersive, and has an in-house creative team. The new South Florida company is called Blue Square X, a spinout from an established solutions provider Blue Square.

Blue Square X, says PR, addresses the surging demand from top-tier global companies and organizations for truly engaging brand and employee experiences. By transcending traditional signage, Blue Square X delivers seamless integrations of technology, space, and content. This innovative approach redefines customer engagement, a critical factor for success in today’s competitive landscape.

Blue Square X builds upon Blue Square’s legacy of innovation by offering a comprehensive suite of services including: cutting-edge experiential technology design, content creation, integration, installation, and support. Collaborating with a world-class network of architects, experience designers, fabricators, consultants, and leading-edge technology vendors, Blue Square X delivers unparalleled experiential solutions that create unforgettable immersive experiences in real estate, museums, visitor centers, libraries, hotels, casinos, and entertainment venues.

“Customer engagement and employee experience are paramount to every company’s success. However, traditional digital solutions fall short. Blue Square X is revolutionizing the industry by going beyond traditional signage, seamlessly blending technology with space and content. This fusion pushes boundaries, transforming imagination into limitless wonder,” said Yitzy Shapiro, founder of Blue Square X.

The launch news for the company includes word that industry vet Chanan Averbuch has signed on as Director of Innovation.

In his role, Averbuch will spearhead the company’s mission to revolutionize the digital experience by introducing data-driven and tech-centric solutions, particularly for markets currently lacking that “wow” factor. A recognized leader with a proven track record, he most recently served for 13 years as EVP of Primeview Americas, where he spearheaded the development and sales of their award-winning all-in-one LED walls.

I had a chat with Averbuch on Monday and that will be the next Sixteen:Nine Podcast, as soon as I get my act together and record an intro and get it over to the edit team. The PR language suggests this more more a consulting and creative shop, but Averbuch was clear in our chat that it would be designing, specifying and manufacturing high-end displays.