LED Headers Over Arrivals Carousels Make Where To Pick Up Bags Obvious For Even The Most Jet-lagged Traveler

August 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Screens in the arrivals/luggage carousels of airports have now grown common – mainly DOOH ad screens trying to leverage the long wait times and directory displays that assign arriving flights to different baggage carousel numbers. But I haven’t seen anything like what is now operating at Tampa’s airport.

The new bag belt displays at Tampa International Airport have curved, U-shaped LED headers over the ends of the carousels that very clearly indicate which airline and which flight for the bags dropping off the conveyor belt.

The airport worked with integrator AVI-SPL, based in Tampa, and Atlanta’s Nanolumens, which does a LOT of airports and has long had the flexible LED products (this one is called Tru-Curve) that would enable this kind of set-up.

I really like this because of its very high visibility. The FIDS-like baggage carousel assignment screens I have seen at many airports are great, but the very prominent visual cues realized by these headers make where to go very obvious for even the most jet-lagged traveler.