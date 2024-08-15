Largest LED Mesh Display In Southern Hemisphere Switched On In Melbourne

August 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is what’s billed as the largest LED mesh display in the Southern Hemisphere, a 500 sq. meter ad display up above the street and on a corner in Melbourne, Australia’s central business district.

It was put in by Aussie integrator Certeq, and uses Absen’s C15-31 mesh product, which is relatively low rez at 15.625mm/31.25mm pitches – tighter on the strips and wider between the strips, I think. The big LED displays going on ad boards in Times Square or marquees on the Vegas Strip are 10mm, and even tighter. I think QMS is the media company behind the billboard, selling its time and possibly owning it, as well.

Tighter pitches mean more cost, but the other reasons to go with mesh usually have to do with the building “hosting” the display. A solid, conventional LED ad display is going to block any natural light or view that was previously available at that corner, and it looks like the building has quite a bit of window glass. These mesh LEDs are also as much as 80% lighter than conventional LED displays, so they can be attached to a building without a lot of additional engineering done to ensure the added weight doesn’t affect the integrity and safety of the structure.

Video on this Linkedin post … Interesting to see people in Melbourne in winter garb, though as a Canadian, I’d probably be in short sleeves and shorts ‘cuz it would seem balmy!

This is what the product looks like …