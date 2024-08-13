Paris 2024 Cycling Track Was Projection-Mapped Before Big Races

August 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Withe the Olympics now over I am guessing the PR reins have been loosened for some of the companies that provided solutions for venues, and I came across a Panasonic Connect post on Linkedin about the cool use of projection mapping at the cycling venue. Panasonic was a global sponsor of the Olympics.

The velodrome in Paris used 40 35K DLP Panasonic projectors to do a pre-show that filled the full track when the lights were down. It is a bit reminiscent of what was done ahead of the sprint finals in athletics during the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. I think there might have been something similar for the sprints this time around, but can’t find anything online to back up my possibly flawed recollection.

Some of the real-time tech stitched into broadcast coverage this time around – like graphics during swimming and even live stoke rates for rowing – were mind-blowing, and should be a bit instructive for digital signage companies when you start thinking about the possibilities for visualizing operations at facilities. If sensors can track a backstroke race, they can track forklifts and bots on a warehouse floor.