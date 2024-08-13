Aussie Apparel Retailer Makes Its Mall Facade A Digital Billboard

August 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There are many examples now of retailers using LED displays to effectively be the facades for their shops in malls and on high streets, using digital arches and screens on bulkheads. But this is a slightly different but interesting take – turning the wall that flanks the entryway into a big billboard.

It’s in a mall for an Aussie retailer General Pants, which sells guess what. The project was done by the Adelaide-area solutions provider Aurora Signage.

I like this because it fills a seemingly dead space along a mall corridor with messaging that would be very hard to miss, and would likely be more effective than window displays.

Warning … the music in this quick vid is LOUD: